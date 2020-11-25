John P. Jr., of Cambridge. Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (Albano). Loving father of Francine Mearn of Arlington, John Mearn of Cambridge, Steven Mearn of Cambridge, Mary Tennis of CT, and Kelli Bennett of CT. Brother of the late Francine Sousa and Ruth Mearn. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was a Cambridge Police Officer for over 35 years and a Korean War Air Force veteran.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave, NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Saturday from 2-4 pm. Relatives and friends are invited. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
woundedwarriorproject.org
or American Cancer Society
www.cancer.org
.
