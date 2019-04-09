Home

St Patrick's Church
511 Main St
Falmouth, MA 02540
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick's Church
511 Main Street
Falmouth, MA
Burial
Following Services
National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
John Patrick ("Jack") Donovan


On April 4, 2019 completed his final round. Jack walked off the course of life surrounded by his family as the leader in the eternal clubhouse.

On St. Patrick's Day 1923, Jack was born in South Boston, Massachusetts. Annually, the City of Boston celebrated his birth with a parade in Southie in his honor; at least that's what he told his children. Jack proudly served his country in World War II as a member of the 20th Air Force on the island of Saipan. After the war Jack graduated from Suffolk University Law School and was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar on April 12, 1956. For over 60 years Jack practiced law tirelessly serving his clients. While doing so he lived and raised his family in Canton and Falmouth, MA. Jack also developed a love for the game of golf and was a member at Wampatuck Country Club in Canton, MA. Jack's greatest passion was his family and friends for whom he daily gave his time, his wisdom and his love.

Jack joins his daughter Tracee Donovan, his parents Kathryn and Joseph Donovan and his brother Joseph Donovan while he waits in the clubhouse for his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret J. Donovan; his children: John P. Donovan Jr., Bryan T. Donovan, Paul K. Donovan, Kerrianne Davey, her husband Christopher Davey and his grandchild, Jillian Davey, his sister Claire A. Paris, as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Patrick's Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth MA. The burial will immediately follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or The



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
