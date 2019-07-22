|
|
81, formerly of Hudson NH, passed away on July 18, 2019 at the Manchester VA Medical Center surrounded by his two loving daughters. Born on June 29, 1938 to John and Emma (Giannone) Harrington, John would later marry Madeline, his wife of over 40 years and raise their two daughters Colleen & Cathy.
Growing up in Everett, MA, John loved sports, and he excelled in both basketball and football in high school. John was proud to have been part of the Everett Flight, a group of 13 boys who enlisted in the US Air Force after their 1956 high school graduation. He opted to forego college scholarships so he could serve his country. He later embarked on a 30 year career with the FAA.
John was a remarkable man with a tremendous will to live. After surviving a devastating car crash at age 19, he would endure the side effects of his injury for the remainder of his life. Despite this, John had a terrific sense of humor, and was friendly with everyone he encountered, a testament to his high school nickname "Smiley." He will forever be remembered as a fan of all Boston sports teams. John also loved country music, peanut butter, and surrounding himself with friends and family. For the last 11 years of his life, John received exceptional care and enjoyed the social support of all the staff on the Community Living Center at the VA Medical Center in Manchester, NH. He will be remembered fondly for his easy going nature and good humor.
He was the beloved husband of the late Madeline (Osman) Harrington, who passed in 2008. He was also predeceased by his son Johnny in 1979.
John is survived by his two daughters Colleen Harrington and Cathy Carbone; sons-in-law Scott Kurinskas and Rob Carbone, and grandchildren Anya and Ryan Kurinskas, Alex and Emma Carbone.
Calling Hours for John will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. A funeral service will follow on Wednesday, July 24th at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 172 Belmont St. Manchester, NH. John will be laid to rest later that day at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the VA Community Living Center in Manchester.
To view John's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
View the online memorial for John Patrick Harrington
Published in Boston Herald on July 22, 2019