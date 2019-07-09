Boston Herald Notices
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery in the Chapel
John R. "Buddy" Lovely Sr. Notice
Of Seabrook, NH, formerly of Chelsea, age 97, July 4. Husband of the late Marie Flora (Sirois) Lovely. Loving father of Dianne Landry & her husband Charles of NH, Richard Lovely & his wife Lorraine of FL & the late Robert, Ronald & Jack. Brother of the late Mary Higgins, Raymond Lovely, George "Bill" Lovely & Paul Lovely. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Jessica, Daniel, Justin & Tayla. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late U.S. Navy veteran WWII. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.



Published in Boston Herald on July 9, 2019
