|
|
Of Seabrook, NH, formerly of Chelsea, age 97, July 4. Husband of the late Marie Flora (Sirois) Lovely. Loving father of Dianne Landry & her husband Charles of NH, Richard Lovely & his wife Lorraine of FL & the late Robert, Ronald & Jack. Brother of the late Mary Higgins, Raymond Lovely, George "Bill" Lovely & Paul Lovely. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Jessica, Daniel, Justin & Tayla. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late U.S. Navy veteran WWII. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
View the online memorial for John R. "Buddy" LOVELY Sr.
Published in Boston Herald on July 9, 2019