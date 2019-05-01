Boston Herald Notices
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann’s Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
of Quincy, formerly of Brookline, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was 87. Born in Brookline, he was the son of the late Daniel J. and Helen (Guthrie) O'Brien. Beloved husband of Evelyn M. (Goguen) O'Brien. Predeceased by his first wife, Eileen (Burke) O'Brien. Loving brother of the late Daniel J. O'Brien, Jr. Loving brother-in-law of Marion Gilliland and her husband Len, Roberta Lewis and her husband Freeman, the late Walter Goguen, Elizabeth Leger and her husband Gerald, Christina Lynch and her husband Doug, all of New Brunswick. Dear friend of the late Gunvor and Lindy Infascelli and the late Dorothy and Sigfried Sommers. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, May 2nd 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at Friday, May 3rd prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment at the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-r-jack-obrien
Published in Boston Herald on May 1, 2019
