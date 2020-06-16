John R. Rich
61, of Revere passed away on June 14, 2020. Cherished son of Mary Ann (Pokornicki) Rich and the late Peter Rich Sr. Brother of Peter Rich Jr. of Revere, Brian Rich of Everett, Glen Rich Deputy Fire Chief Revere Fire Department and his wife Bernadette of Saugus, and Gary Rich.Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor John's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Thursday, morning June18, from 9:00AM to 11:00AM followed by a Funeral Home Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11:AM.Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. For online guest book and directions www.vazzafunerals.com

Vazza Funeral Home

Revere (781) 284- 1127



View the online memorial for John R. Rich

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
