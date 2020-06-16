61, of Revere passed away on June 14, 2020. Cherished son of Mary Ann (Pokornicki) Rich and the late Peter Rich Sr. Brother of Peter Rich Jr. of Revere, Brian Rich of Everett, Glen Rich Deputy Fire Chief Revere Fire Department and his wife Bernadette of Saugus, and Gary Rich.Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor John's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Thursday, morning June18, from 9:00AM to 11:00AM followed by a Funeral Home Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11:AM.Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. For online guest book and directions www.vazzafunerals.com
Vazza Funeral Home
Revere (781) 284- 1127
View the online memorial for John R. Rich
Vazza Funeral Home
Revere (781) 284- 1127
View the online memorial for John R. Rich
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.