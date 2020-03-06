|
of Marshfield, passed away on March 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Dorothy M. (Connolly) Steele. Devoted father of Capt. John D. Steele of the Quincy Police and wife Jessica (Ryan) of Hingham, Daniel T. Steele and wife Gina (Picone) of Scituate, Eric M. Shaughnessy of Boston, Allison (Steele) Deraney and husband Brian of Sharon, Bridget A. (Shaughnessy) Keddy and husband Jeffrey of Hanover, and Ian M. Steele of Marshfield. Cherished grandfather of Sabrina, John Ryan, Sam, Catherine, Jane, Bradyn, Nathan, Caroline, Abigail, and Sarah. Son of the late John H. and Esther (Adams) Steele and brother of the late James Steele, John leaves siblings Jeanne McKnight (husband Stephen), Esther Ann Steele, William Steele, Maureen Steverman (husband Robert), Joseph Steele, and Nancy Fowler. He also leaves many nieces and nephews, and life-long friends Jack Farrell and Billy Hayes.
Originally from South Boston and Quincy. Graduate of South Boston High School and Fisher College. Retired City of Boston Parks and Recreation, where he managed many youth programs involving the Boston Red Sox and Boston Marathon. Core member of the South Boston Chippewas and catcher for the Mean Machine.
At age 19 John was proud to have volunteered for the United States Marine Corp at the height of the Vietnam war. He was co-founder of the South Boston Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The pride of his life was truly his children, and nothing lit up Pa's life more than spending time with his grandchildren.
John Steele was unapologetic, uncensored and full of heart.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 6, 2020