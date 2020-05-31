So many memories to cherish: The Sumner Street annual cookouts, the card games, the fire hydrants, the deviled eggs, the sticky fence, the T-shirt's, the tequila, oops I had better stop there! You were my neighbor, my great friend ,and made me always feel like family, thank you for letting me to be part of yours I am truly grateful. Thank you John & Elaine, a legacy that will be greatly missed, and please say hello to the gang. Love you all. R.I.P. John. Don't worry, Gloria will always be in my arms. Xo

Barbara Horgan

Family