John R. "Sonny" Vieira Jr.
1938 - 2020
Of Dorchester, formerly of Lowell, died May 14, 2020 at the young at heart age of 82. John was born January 1, 1938, in Lowell, MA, to John R and Mary (Avila) Vieira. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elaine C. (Blackman) Vieira, cherished godson Mark J. Palermo and precious infant son, John Edward Vieira. John had a very close & special relationship with his children, grand and great-grandchildren. He was the loving father of Gloria Ann Vieira of Dorchester, Robert E. Vieira and his wife Sandra Quinn-Vieira of Fitchburg, MA, He was the devoted grandfather of Paige Quinn and Jacob Vieira. The endearing great-grandfather to Ashiah Vieira and Levi Vieira. John was the big & caring brother of Gloria (Vieira) Palermo and her late husband William R. Palermo of Lowell, and to Bruce J. Vieira and his wife Lorelei Judge of Pelham, NH. Not only were John and Bruce brothers but they shared the most beautiful bond of being best friends. John is survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. John was considered a treasured friend by his Sumner Street neighbors in the culturally diverse Upham's Corner neighborhood. John has been continuously described by so many people not only in the tight-knit Dorchester community but throughout Boston and as well across Massachusetts; as being a kind, respectful, funny, humble, loving, helpful, friendly, and generous man who had the biggest heart. Either visiting the corner store(s), getting his daily dose of sun or shoveling snow on the coldest of days; John would always be seen wearing one of his many Boston and/or sports themed T-shirts, his iconic shorts, and his favorite tennis hat. John was extremely proud of his heritage and was very happy when he was able to converse with others in Portuguese. Lots of children of varied ages would love to come visit John as he shared candy, other treats, small toys, interesting stories and his time with them. No matter the weather, he could be found sitting on his front porch and not one person could walk by the house without recognizing his presence and saying: "Hi John!" Without a doubt, John (Sonny) R. Vieira, Jr., will be sorely missed and never forgotten. John will be laid to rest with his late wife, Elaine, in a private committal service at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date for ALL of John's Family and Friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John R. Vieira Jr's memory; payable to the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute located at 15 Christopher Street, Dorchester, MA 02122 – www.ldbpeaceinstitute.org. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



Published in Boston Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Gloria,
So sorry to hear about your Dad. May your memories help you through the days ahead.
Betty Cikacz
May 26, 2020
Although my wife and I never had the pleasure of meeting John , we do have a great relationship with Gloria. After reading about John it is easy to recognize his influence on his family and especially Gloria, as she is a wonderful person, loving Daughter and committed to her cause for all veterans. His memory and influence will carry on through Gloria and his family. May he Rest In Peace and god bless❤
John Schneiderman
Friend
May 25, 2020
Beautiful tribute. Will be missed by mamy
Dawn Casazza
Family
May 23, 2020
So many memories to cherish: The Sumner Street annual cookouts, the card games, the fire hydrants, the deviled eggs, the sticky fence, the T-shirt's, the tequila, oops I had better stop there! You were my neighbor, my great friend ,and made me always feel like family, thank you for letting me to be part of yours I am truly grateful. Thank you John & Elaine, a legacy that will be greatly missed, and please say hello to the gang. Love you all. R.I.P. John. Don't worry, Gloria will always be in my arms. Xo
Barbara Horgan
Family
May 23, 2020
Cynthia and I were saddened to hear of John's passing. I still wear the heavy lined shirt that he gave me literally AGES ago. The few times we were together were memorable. We pray that he will rest in perfect peace.
Walt & Cynthia Surda
Family
May 23, 2020
John was an awesome guy. I loved him very much. I always got cotton candy from him at Christmas. I cherish all of my memories with John. I will never forget him and I love him forever❤
Ann Corey
Family Friend
May 23, 2020
You were and still are a great man! Sad the world doesn't have you anymore but you will be missed! My condolences for your family!
Stephanie Martinez
Family Friend
May 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Barbara Callis
Friend
May 23, 2020
You will be missed John. When I'd come visit the neighborhood I would see the changes but I always thought, there's John..its all good. You meant a lot to many.
tracy reardon
Friend
May 23, 2020
Gloria & Family, I am sorry for your loss my prayers go out to you at this time always in my prayers rest in peace.
Kim Sheers
Family
May 21, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to all of you JohnnyV as Dave called him will be terribly missed May he rest with Elaine now ❤❤
Jeanne & Dave Bolduc
Family Friend
May 21, 2020
"Gloria & family I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. I was lucky to have met your dad when he was at the Bostonian, he was a delight to be around. He is now with his loving wife Elaine. R.I.P. John
Dianne Brown
Acquaintance
