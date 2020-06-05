John Richard Watts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, May 30, 2020, John Richard Watts, loving husband and father of three, passed away, peacefully in his home in Hull, Massachusetts, at the age of 61.

John was born in South Boston, MA to Harold and Helen (Murphy) Watts. He received his Bachelor's degree from Suffolk University in 1984 and he became a well-respected salesman for 35 years in the greater Boston area. On June 13, 1987, he married his childhood sweetheart, Kathleen Ann McGuire. Together, they raised three children in Braintree, Matthew, U.S. Army, Bridget of Dorchester and Emma of Quincy. John was survived by his sister, Debbie Martin, of Hull and four brothers, Jim Watts, of Hull, Joe Watts, of Norwell, Jay Watts, of Weymouth and David Watts, of Holbrook, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins of the Murphy, Flynn, Brennan, Watts and McGuire families.

John's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his gracious and compassionate spirit. John was an avid beach goer and enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. His selfless characteristics and devotion to his family will be sorely missed.

A Mass and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.



View the online memorial for John Richard Watts

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Condolences to all of John's family members and friends . Rest in Peace John
Jimmy McDonough
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved