On Saturday, May 30, 2020, John Richard Watts, loving husband and father of three, passed away, peacefully in his home in Hull, Massachusetts, at the age of 61.
John was born in South Boston, MA to Harold and Helen (Murphy) Watts. He received his Bachelor's degree from Suffolk University in 1984 and he became a well-respected salesman for 35 years in the greater Boston area. On June 13, 1987, he married his childhood sweetheart, Kathleen Ann McGuire. Together, they raised three children in Braintree, Matthew, U.S. Army, Bridget of Dorchester and Emma of Quincy. John was survived by his sister, Debbie Martin, of Hull and four brothers, Jim Watts, of Hull, Joe Watts, of Norwell, Jay Watts, of Weymouth and David Watts, of Holbrook, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins of the Murphy, Flynn, Brennan, Watts and McGuire families.
John's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his gracious and compassionate spirit. John was an avid beach goer and enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. His selfless characteristics and devotion to his family will be sorely missed.
A Mass and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.