of Lexington and West Dennis, MA, died on Friday, September 6 after a long battle fighting complications from pancreatic cancer surgery. He was only 70 years old. He was the beloved husband of Roseann Tully, his wife of 28 years.
John was born in Braintree, MA. He was an excellent student and senior class President at Barre High School. He attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester (Class of 1970) and University College in Dublin, Ireland, majoring in English. He also received a Master's degree in English from University College and an MBA from Babson College, and went on to teach high school English before making a switch to corporate marketing positions. Soon he started building his own companies.
He founded, along with his wife, T.F. Associates, Inc., an international conference and trade show management company, focusing on commercial aerospace, an area of fascination to him. He went on to become President & CEO of Wetmore Company of Wilmington. He became the company's owner in 2017.
John is survived by his two sons, Kieron J. of Phoeniz, AZ and Zachary J. of Lexington, MA. Cherished grandfather of Colin and Ryan of Phoenix. Beloved brother of Catherine Willard and her husband Richard of West Newbury, MA. Beloved uncle of Megan O'Hara, Lynsey Newman, Danielle Martinez, Isabelle Martinez, Sebastian Martinez, Diego Martinez, Daniel Tully and Liam Tully. Dear brother-in-law of Patricia Tully and Daniel D. and Margaret Tully; cherished son-in-law of Daniel F. and Judith K. Tully and the late Rose J. Tully. Devoted nephew of Florence Langway. He is predeceased by his loving parents, Robert T. Flint and Marjorie A. Flint.
Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-6 pm at Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., Lexington, MA. A funeral procession will be held on Monday, September 16 at 9am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Saint Brigid Church, 1981 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, MA. Burial will follow at Newton Cemetery, Newton, MA. As an option to flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 11, 2019