Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
WINSOR John S. “Jack”- Of Malden, February 13th. Beloved husband of the late Doris and Sadie. Brother of Ralph Winsor and the late Clarence, Gilbert and Grant. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service in the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street, (Maplewood Square) MALDEN on Wednesday, February 20th at 10AM. A Time of Remembrance will be held from 9-10 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Carroll Funeral Home 781-322-6322 www.smithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
