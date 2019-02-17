|
WINSOR John S. “Jack”- Of Malden, February 13th. Beloved husband of the late Doris and Sadie. Brother of Ralph Winsor and the late Clarence, Gilbert and Grant. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service in the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street, (Maplewood Square) MALDEN on Wednesday, February 20th at 10AM. A Time of Remembrance will be held from 9-10 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Carroll Funeral Home 781-322-6322 www.smithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019