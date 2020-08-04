1/1
John Santo Smedile
86, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Salem, Massachusetts passed away on July 24, 2020, at the home he shared with his wife of nearly 23 years, Judy (Wagner), following a period of declining health.Born May 28, 1934 in Salem, he was the son of Stefano And Filippa (Giunta) Smedile. He attended Salem Public Schools and Lynn Burdett College.

A dedicated public servant, John was a U.S. Navy veteran with over 15 years of service, Executive Secretary to Salem Mayor Samuel E. Zoll and the longtime Director of Civil Defense. A well-known photographer on the North Shore, he owned Smedile Photo Film Service in Danvers and for over 50 years photographed significant moments in the lives of many families and communities.

In retirement, he resided in Florida and enjoyed a new found passion for travel with Judy and always with camera in hand to capture the beauty of Alaska, Europe and even the Panama Canal.

John is also survived by his children Phyllis Monigle and husband Glen of Haverhill, MA, Mary Kate Butler and husband Peter of Wakefield, MA, Very Reverend Steven Anselm Smedile, O.S.B. of Saint Anselm Abbey, Manchester, NH and Richard Wall and wife Nancy of St. Petersburg, FL. He was the loving grandfather of Katelyn Monigle, Matthew Monigle, Brett Butler and Jett Shearer. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Leo J. Smedile and his wife, Sophie and Joseph A. Smedile and his wife Louise and nephew, David.

John will be interred with honors at Bay Pines National Cemetery in Saint Petersburg, FL. A Memorial Mass will be held at future date at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, NH.

Memorial donations can be made in John's honor to the Fund for St. John's, c/o St. John's Prep, 72 Spring Street, Danvers, MA 01923 or Saint Anselm Abbey, 100 St. Anselm Drive, Manchester, NH 03102

To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net

Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
