William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St.Ann's Church
Neponset, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:45 PM
Mass. National cemetery
John T. Foy Notice
of Dorchester, formerly of Roxbury, Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved Son of the late Mary (Egan) Foy. Devoted Brother of the late Alice McLaughlin, Frances Dooley, Madeline Fitzpatrick and Mary E. Foy. Devoted Uncle Jack to the McLaughlin, Dooley and Fitzpatrick Families. Funeral Mass in St.Ann's Church Neponset on Friday at 11 o'clock. Visitation in the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home on Friday morning from 9AM to 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in the Mass. National cemetery at 1:45 PM. Late Air Force Veteran, Korea. Life member of American Legion post 18, VFW post 2017 and the DAV. Retired letter carrier, and member N.A.L.C. National Assoc. of Letter Carriers. Please omit flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the 4899 Belfort Rd. Jacksonville, FL. 32256 www.spencerfuneralservice.com



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
