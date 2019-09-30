|
|
Sept 29th of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Georgianna T. (Elia). Devoted father of Laurie A. Lajzer and her husband Andrew of Beverly, cherished brother of William J. Hee Jr. of NY City, James B. Hee of Philadelphia, Jane C. Hee of Wellfleet, and the late Thomas E. Hee, Christopher C. Hee, and Carl F. Hee. Proud grandfather of Benjamin and Julia. Funeral from the Weir – MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden Wed,Oct 2nd, at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday. Oct 1, from 4 – 8 PM. Late Vietnam Veteran, US Navy. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for John T. "Jack", Hee
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 30, 2019