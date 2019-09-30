Boston Herald Notices
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
John T. "Jack" Hee


1947 - 2019
John T. "Jack" Hee Notice
Sept 29th of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Georgianna T. (Elia). Devoted father of Laurie A. Lajzer and her husband Andrew of Beverly, cherished brother of William J. Hee Jr. of NY City, James B. Hee of Philadelphia, Jane C. Hee of Wellfleet, and the late Thomas E. Hee, Christopher C. Hee, and Carl F. Hee. Proud grandfather of Benjamin and Julia. Funeral from the Weir – MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden Wed,Oct 2nd, at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday. Oct 1, from 4 – 8 PM. Late Vietnam Veteran, US Navy. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for John T. "Jack", Hee
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
