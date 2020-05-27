John (Jack) Uhlar
passed away suddenly Friday, May 15, 2020. A long-time resident of Walpole, MA. He was the amazing husband of Ann Marie (Ross) Uhlar and a dedicated and loving father of Grace, Kenneth, and Jennifer Uhlar. Jack was very modest, especially regarding his athletic achievements. Jack became a legend in Quincy High School basketball as the first player to break the 1000 th point barrier; accomplishing this in three years, and prior to the existence of the 3-point field goal. He enjoyed further success playing basketball at the collegiate level for both Boston College and Merrimack College. Jack rounded out his athletic career playing professional basketball in Scotland. Although Jack had countless achievements on the court, it was those off the court teaching, coaching and watching his son, Kenny, that he was most proud of. Jack's pride and joy were his children and his true happiness was being home with his family. He was one of a kind and he could light up a room. Witty, handy, and warmhearted, Jack was truly the heart of his home. His strength and gentleness will forever live on. Jack was the youngest son of the late Charles and Rosemarie Uhlar. Being one of ten children, Jack cherished his brothers and sisters: Rosemary Remillard and her companion Billy; Charles Uhlar and his wife Linda; Robert Uhlar and wife Mary Ann; Cheryl Collagan and her late husband Ted; Janet Uhlar; Lorraine Maloney and husband Jack; Sharon Martin and husband Jerry; Susan Nevins and husband Michael, and the late Theresa Uhlar. Jack was a caring son-in-law of Kenneth Ross and the late Dorothy Ross; brother-in-law of Joanne Kelly and her husband James; Kenneth Ross and his wife Maureen; John Ross and his wife Cara. Forever remembered by many loving nieces and nephews. Legends die young.

As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for

the people whom they love, Jack's family has decided that his funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to a calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate his life.

Published in Boston Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Uhlar family. Jack was such a sweet caring person who never had a bad word for anyone. A true gentle giant. Ill never forget the memories growing up in germantown and idolizing him as an athlete going to watch him at quincy high play basketball with my older brother wayne who jack graduated with. Always treated my brother kindly. We were die hard fans of his. The whole Uhlar family such nice people. Jacks brother Bob had a tremendous influence in my life and many others running the recreation department in germantown and coaching many teams i played on. Ill never forget Bob taking me and my friends to the celtic games. Jack was part of it as well. So sorry the Uhlar family has to lose Jack during the pandemic. I later reconnected with Jack when he started to referee basketball games and at Walpole high school watching his son play. Sorry to Bob and the entire Uhlar family. Rest in peace Jack. John Cascarano, Jr.
John Cascarano
May 26, 2020
Very Sorry to hear of Jack's passing. I first met him at Snug Harbor school and he was an excellent basketball player and friend, humorous and kind. I then met up with him again a few years latter at Quincy High even though he had gotten even bigger and better at basketball he had not changed ,still the same self-effacing and kind person. My condolences to all of Jacks family from myself my brother John and the rest of the Sylva family.
Steve Sylva
May 26, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Jack's passing. Many fond memories of Jack and Bobby while playing basketball in Germantown. He was truly a gentle giant and a good friend and teammate. Deepest sympathy to the entire family.
Brian Burke
Brian Burke
May 26, 2020
Dear Annmarie and family,
Words cannot express how sorry I am to hear this sad news. I can only hope your your love and cherished memories carry you through this difficult time.
With deepest sympathies,
Eileen, Don & Family
Eileen Bickford
May 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jack's passing... I am lifelong friends with his brothers Bob and Chuck and I well remember Jack as a kid brother and young man. He was always fun and a great person to have around. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. My sympathies to all of his family and many friends... God bless you all.
Gerry Hines
May 25, 2020
To Uhlar family, very sorry for your loss. lot of memories of Jackie and friends growing up on Doane st.
Tommy Park
May 25, 2020
I am very saddened to hear of Jack's passing. I am blessed to have been Jack's basketball coach at Quincy High School. He epitomized what a true student athlete was meant to be. He worked hard in the classroom and equally hard on the basketball court. He had outstanding parenting and the love and support from his siblings.Jack had all the qualities to be successful not only on the basketball court but in the most important game of all, "the game of life." Jack was a great teammate, he was unselfish, loved his teammates and made many sacrifices for the good of the team. He was a gentle soul and at the same time a fierce competitor. He loved playing the game of basketball and the fans loved watching him play. Young kids would would watch him and dream of wearing the Quincy High jersey and many did.
My condolences to the Uhlar family, to his teammates and friends.
I love you Jack, may you rest in peace.
Coach Amo
Joe Amorosino
May 25, 2020
To the entire Uhlar family. I grew up in Germantown and knew of the Uhlar family from an early age. Jack and Bobby were guys that I looked up to. You could always find them in the Snug Harbor gym playing the game they loved. I attended most of (home) games during their high school days. I was a fan of both but particularly Jack. He was a tremendous player in a tough league and seemed to play better against the top teams. In addition to being a great athlete Jack was a genuine good guy. Although he is gone I want to say thank you Jack. I enjoyed those times.
Gene Wahlberg
Friend
May 25, 2020
Dear Ann Marie and Family: Our hearts go out to you at this time of such great loss. We will always remember Jackie for his smiling face and loving ways. We know that he will forever be with you and that you will be comforted in your hearts knowing that Jackie is smiling down on you. God's blessings to you. Paul & Betsy Gaffney
May 25, 2020
My sympathy and condolences to Ann Marie, Grace, Kenny and Jennifer and all members of the Uhlar and Ross Families. I am shocked and so very sorry about Jack's passing. I think about Jack's wit, his good company and his kindness to me over the years and I am so very grateful for such a wonderful cousin. God Bless Jack.
Jim Gaffney
May 25, 2020
To the Uhlar Family: I have fond memories of Jack growing up in the Germantown section of Quincy. What a basketball player! Most of all, a nice guy! Thoughts & prayers to the family and the lives he touched.
Harry Williams
