passed away suddenly Friday, May 15, 2020. A long-time resident of Walpole, MA. He was the amazing husband of Ann Marie (Ross) Uhlar and a dedicated and loving father of Grace, Kenneth, and Jennifer Uhlar. Jack was very modest, especially regarding his athletic achievements. Jack became a legend in Quincy High School basketball as the first player to break the 1000 th point barrier; accomplishing this in three years, and prior to the existence of the 3-point field goal. He enjoyed further success playing basketball at the collegiate level for both Boston College and Merrimack College. Jack rounded out his athletic career playing professional basketball in Scotland. Although Jack had countless achievements on the court, it was those off the court teaching, coaching and watching his son, Kenny, that he was most proud of. Jack's pride and joy were his children and his true happiness was being home with his family. He was one of a kind and he could light up a room. Witty, handy, and warmhearted, Jack was truly the heart of his home. His strength and gentleness will forever live on. Jack was the youngest son of the late Charles and Rosemarie Uhlar. Being one of ten children, Jack cherished his brothers and sisters: Rosemary Remillard and her companion Billy; Charles Uhlar and his wife Linda; Robert Uhlar and wife Mary Ann; Cheryl Collagan and her late husband Ted; Janet Uhlar; Lorraine Maloney and husband Jack; Sharon Martin and husband Jerry; Susan Nevins and husband Michael, and the late Theresa Uhlar. Jack was a caring son-in-law of Kenneth Ross and the late Dorothy Ross; brother-in-law of Joanne Kelly and her husband James; Kenneth Ross and his wife Maureen; John Ross and his wife Cara. Forever remembered by many loving nieces and nephews. Legends die young.As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern forthe people whom they love, Jack's family has decided that his funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to a calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate his life.James H. Delaney and Son Funeral Home48 Common StreetWalpole, Massachusetts 02081