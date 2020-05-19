John Vernon Taylor Jr.
age 76 of Boston, May 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Geraldine Wood Taylor. Adoring father of six children. John was a Human Service City of Cambridge employee for thirty years. John leaves a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and other family and friends to mourn his passing. Services to be held at Davis Funeral Home. To post a sympathy message visit www. DavisofBoston.com.



Published in Boston Herald on May 19, 2020.
