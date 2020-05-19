age 76 of Boston, May 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Geraldine Wood Taylor. Adoring father of six children. John was a Human Service City of Cambridge employee for thirty years. John leaves a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and other family and friends to mourn his passing. Services to be held at Davis Funeral Home. To post a sympathy message visit www. DavisofBoston.com.
View the online memorial for John Vernon TAYLOR, JR.
View the online memorial for John Vernon TAYLOR, JR.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 19, 2020.