|
|
lifelong resident of South Boston September 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years to Margaret "Peggy" (Fuhs) Barry. Loving son of the late John J and Kathleen (O'Reilly) Barry. Devoted brother of the late James Barry. Cousin of Grace O'Reilly of Woburn, Marie Mullen of NY, Edward Barry of Lowell, Barry Sullivan and his wife Barbara of NJ and Lee Sullivan and his wife Nancy of Hingham. Uncle of Carolyn Gilliland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Friday September 27th at 12pm. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Jack was an Assistant Registry of Deeds in Suffolk County, Navy Veteran WWII and member of the Castle Island Association. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jack may be made to St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
O'Brien Funeral Home
617 269 1600 South Boston
View the online memorial for John W. "Jack", Barry
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 25, 2019