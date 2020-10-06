John Zorbas

Arthur Zorbas, born on November 9, 1946 of Roslindale has passed away on October 2, 2020. Devoted husband of Janet (Coyne) of Roslindale. Father of Aviana CZ Brown and her husband Douglas Brown II and the late Janeve and George Zorbas. Proud "Grampy" of Janeve Brown. Son of the late Arthur and Anne Zorbas (Smole) of Melrose. Brother of Mary Lacourciere and her husband Paul, Jerome Zorbas, Rosann Zorbas and the late James Zorbas and Joseph Zorbas. Brother In Law of Stephen and Rosetta Coyne, Charles and Paula Coyne, and Cathy Coyne Tucker. Loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished lifelong friends (living and deceased) who were always family.
"Z" A highly decorated member of the Navy Seals and a Veteran of the Vietnam War, the "king of Kenmore Square", manager of Kings Row and mentor to many oldies groups such as The Drifters, including his wonderful friend Charlie Thomas. His love for music followed him throughout his life and the recent tributes and dedications from Jimmy Jay's weekend radio shows warmed his heart and put a smile on his face. His bartending career led him to Thackeray's in Waltham where he met many more longtime friends. His favorite past times included Boston Sports Teams, cribbage, and golf. He was a lifelong member of the George Wright Golf Course.He was larger than life and everyone has said they broke the mold when they made Z. His friends were men of all ages and walks of life and his harem of women loved his wife.
Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours in the Stanton Funeral Home 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16) Watertown on Wednesday 4-7 P.M. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, please observe the guidelines of Social Distancing and Facial Covering if attending as well as a limited capacity of 40 percent during visitation at any given time. Funeral Mass is private but may be viewed on Thursday at 10 A.M. https://www.harborviewvideo.com/stanton
Interment at a future date. In Lieu of flowers contributions in Z's memory to the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St #2601, Boston, MA 02108 would be appreciated. View the online memorial for John Zorbas