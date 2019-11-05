Boston Herald Notices
Johnnie Landrum
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnnie J. Landrum Notice
passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home in Cambridge on Friday, October 25, 2019, he was 77. Born in Edgefield, South Carolina he was the son of the late Joseph and Lillie Mae (Johnson) Landrum. He was the beloved partner of the late Christine L. "Chris" Brown-Arrington. He is survived by his children, Corin Landrum, Franchie Landrum, Norita Landrum, Sean Landrum, Brian Arrington, Valerie Jordan, Jasper Landrum (Ceri K.) and Yolanda Landrum, 22 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, 5 siblings, many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services will be held for Johnnie in the Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Avenue, Mattapan, MA 02126 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 with a viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment will be private. For more information or complete obituary please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
