1/
Jose Irizarry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOSE JR. of Boston, Oct. 3rd. Beloved son of Jose & Santa (Rodriguez) Irizarry Sr. Julianna Mier, mother of Jose Jr.'s children Kenny & Joshua Irizarry. Brother of Eric James Irizarry.

Funeral from Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain on Friday at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Jamaica Plain at 10am. Masks need to be worn in church.

Visiting Hours will be Thursday here at the funeral home from 6 - 8 pm. Following Covid-19 guidelines everyone entering the funeral home must wear a mask. We will be allowing only 25 people in at one time and will practice social distancing, inside and outside.

Interment Fairview Cemetery.

Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com



View the online memorial for Jose Irizarry

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral
09:30 AM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved