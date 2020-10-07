Jose Irizarry

JOSE JR. of Boston, Oct. 3rd. Beloved son of Jose & Santa (Rodriguez) Irizarry Sr. Julianna Mier, mother of Jose Jr.'s children Kenny & Joshua Irizarry. Brother of Eric James Irizarry.Funeral from Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain on Friday at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Jamaica Plain at 10am. Masks need to be worn in church.Visiting Hours will be Thursday here at the funeral home from 6 - 8 pm. Following Covid-19 guidelines everyone entering the funeral home must wear a mask. We will be allowing only 25 people in at one time and will practice social distancing, inside and outside.Interment Fairview Cemetery.Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com