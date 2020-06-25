of South Boston passed away on June 23, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Joanne Kuzmich-Cannata. Son of the late Joseph and Sarah Cannata (DiMaria). Loving survived by his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and by his faithful cat, Jojo.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Casper Funeral Services located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Friday, June 26 from 10AM – 11:30 AM. Prayer service at funeral home to take place at 11:45AM followed by interment at St. Michael Cemetery in Boston. US Airforce Korean Veteran. Member of McDonough Post and Ellery Post. Longtime employee of ITOA. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences.
View the online memorial for JOSEPH A. "Jolly Joe" CANNATA
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.