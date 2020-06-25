Joseph A. "Jolly Joe" Cannata
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of South Boston passed away on June 23, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Joanne Kuzmich-Cannata. Son of the late Joseph and Sarah Cannata (DiMaria). Loving survived by his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and by his faithful cat, Jojo.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Casper Funeral Services located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Friday, June 26 from 10AM – 11:30 AM. Prayer service at funeral home to take place at 11:45AM followed by interment at St. Michael Cemetery in Boston. US Airforce Korean Veteran. Member of McDonough Post and Ellery Post. Longtime employee of ITOA. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences.







View the online memorial for JOSEPH A. "Jolly Joe" CANNATA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Prayer Service
11:45 AM
Casper Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Casper Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved