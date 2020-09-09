of the North End of Boston, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late Vito and Geraldine (Taromino) Giacalone. Devoted father of Joseph Jr., Gianna, and Danielle Giacalone, all of Revere. Former husband of Roseann (Ventola) Giacalone of Revere. Family and friends will honor Jiga's life by gathering at Saint Leonard of Port Maurice Parish, 320 Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02113, on Friday, September 11th, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again on Saturday, September 12th, from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Services will conclude with a funeral Mass at 2:00 P.M. Committal services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jiga's name to Saint Leonard of Port Maurice Parish. For more info www.ruggieromh.com
