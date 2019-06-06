Boston Herald Notices
Joseph Benjamin Dugas


Joseph Benjamin Dugas Notice
age 80, of Norton, passed away on May 22, 2019.

He was born on June 2, 1938, to the late Peter and Margaret (Woolhouse) Dugas, and was the brother of Joan Dugas, Pat Coll, Peter Dugas, and the late Mary Willis.

A Funeral Mass was held at St Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton, MA. Joseph was buried at Stevens Corner Cemetery, Rehoboth, MA. Arrangements were provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton, MA. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.





Published in Boston Herald on June 6, 2019
