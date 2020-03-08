|
of Abington formerly of Manchester England, died March 5, age 91, Loving husband of the late Wilma (Dickal) Bentley; Loving father of the late David Bentley; Survived by his beloved daughter he never had Barbara Cerci, close friend and travel companion Sylvia Abban, and nieces Ann Higson and Theresa Braieen.
Joseph loved his trips to Disney, England, and Canada, marching bands, and he enjoyed spending time and having lunch at the Abington Senior Center. Everyone loved Joe very much, he was the sweetest man and will be missed by all that knew him.
Arrangements by the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, Abington. All services will be private.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 8, 2020