Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Chapel
181 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Power
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Carroll Power

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Carroll Power Notice
of South Boston, October 8, 2019, age 73. Beloved husband of Marie (Petranic) Power. Devoted brother of Mary Theresa and Kathleen Power both of Bel Air, MD, Frances Mester and her husband William of Mill Creek, WA, Patricia DeLisle and her husband Robert of Baltimore, MD and the late John Nicholas and James Power. Loving son of the late John Carroll and Theresa (DiPace) Power. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday October 16th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Augustine Chapel 181 Dorchester Street South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Power may be made to Pets and People Foundation 48 Nonset Path Acton, MA 01720.



View the online memorial for Joseph Carroll, Power
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now