Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
8:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ciccarello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Ciccarello

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph Ciccarello Notice
of Medford, formerly of Boston's West End, April 2. Beloved son of the late Carmello and Josephine (Solano) Ciccarello. Dear brother of the late Frank and James Ciccarello, and the late Josephine Goldmeer. Loving uncle of Karen Spath of Newton, Janice Stone of Green Mountain Falls, CO, Charles Ciccarello of Green Acres, FL, and Catherine Ciccarello of Burlington. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Monday, April 8 at 8:30 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Joseph's name to the Compassus Living Foundation at: www.compassuslivingfoundation.org/give. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Home Medford-Woburn-Wilmington http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-ciccarello
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now