|
|
of Medford, formerly of Boston's West End, April 2. Beloved son of the late Carmello and Josephine (Solano) Ciccarello. Dear brother of the late Frank and James Ciccarello, and the late Josephine Goldmeer. Loving uncle of Karen Spath of Newton, Janice Stone of Green Mountain Falls, CO, Charles Ciccarello of Green Acres, FL, and Catherine Ciccarello of Burlington. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Monday, April 8 at 8:30 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Joseph's name to the Compassus Living Foundation at: www.compassuslivingfoundation.org/give. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Home Medford-Woburn-Wilmington http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-ciccarello
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 3, 2019