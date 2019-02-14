|
|
Joyce Joseph D. of South Boston February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (Lydon) Joyce. Devoted father of Michele Pizarro of South Boston, Joseph of Quincy, and Kellie J. Wallace of South Boston. Brother of Margaret “Peggy” Chase and the late Terrance, James, Vincent, Gerard, Clem, Claire, Richard, Patricia, Pauline and Evelyn. Loving grandfather of Teddy Wallace, Taylor Smith and her husband Michael, Lauren and Carlos Pizarro, Christopher Stanley and the late Matthew Wallace. Also survived by his longtime friend Joe Canavan, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. South Boston on Friday Feb. 15th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Saturday Feb. 16th at 10am. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Relative and friends are invited to attend. Air Force Veteran. Late member of the 72 1/2 Club of South Boston and longtime foreman “Tree Guy” for the City of Boston Parks Dept. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Joyce may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019