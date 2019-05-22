Boston Herald Notices
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Joseph Francis McDonald Notice
of Reading, formerly of East Boston, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Caroline (Schneider) McDonald. Devoted father of David J. McDonald and his wife Edna of Reading and Steven R. McDonald of Lawrence, KS. Godfather of Jordanne Miller of Boston. Mr. McDonald was a Naval Veteran of World War II. He was a retired federal employee of the Veteran’s Administration and the Boston Naval Shipyard. He was employed by the Town of Reading school department in 1976 and retired in 1992. A funeral service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 95 Woburn St., (corner of Chute St.), Reading on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00am. Burial with military honors to follow at Charles Lawn Cemetery in Reading. Visiting hours Thursday, May 23, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.) Reading from 4:00-7:00pm. Those who wish may make contributions in Joseph’s memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 95 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-francis-mcdonald-1
Published in Boston Herald on May 22, 2019
