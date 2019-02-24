|
of Malden, February 21st. Beloved husband of Pauline (Carvalho) Giglio. Loving father of Pat Mirley and her husband Mark of Malden. Dear brother of the late John Giglio and his late Wife Irene, the late Salvatore Giglio and his surviving wife Lena, the late James Giglio and his late wife Ida, Mary Colasanti and her late husband Raymond and Josephine Tomkin. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and by his furry grandson Murphy. Joe has been a lifelong resident of Malden. As a member of the greatest generation, he served his country honorably in the United States Army stationed in France during World War II. He worked as a Chemical Processing Engineer at the Polaroid Corporation for 40 years, retiring in 1989. He previously worked at Carters Ink in Cambridge. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed walking. First and foremost, Joe was a wonderful husband of 70 years to his wife Pauline and was a loving father to his daughter Pat and her husband Mark. At the request of his family, services are private. Memorial donations in Joe's name may be made to Wreaths Across America www.wreathsacrossamerica.org A organization that places wreaths on veterans graves during the Christmas Holiday.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 24, 2019