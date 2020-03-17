|
of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain. Passed March 12th after a brief illness. Loving son of the late Anna M. Sullivan (widow of Francis Robert Sullivan). Survived by many fine neighbors and great friends.
Helmut was a retired engineer and member of Knights of Columbus. He will be missed by many.
There will be no viewing hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19th at St Theresa's Church Chapel in West Roxbury at 10am for immediate family only
Please enter chapel from rear parking lot.
Interment Garden of Gethsemane Cemetery in West Roxbury.
Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street, JAMAICA PLAIN.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 17, 2020