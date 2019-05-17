|
|
91, of Sandown, NH and formerly Cambridge, MA, Somerville, MA and Billerica, MA, on May 14, 2019. Son of the late Paul and Mary (Ragouskas) Kersulis; husband of the late Cecelia (Repoza) Kersulis; father of Leonard Rigione and his wife, Yvonne of Somerville, MA, and Jo-Ann Johnston and her husband, Harry of Sandown, NH and the late Leonora Millerick. Also survived by four generations of grandchildren. Predeceased by brother, Anthony Kersulis. Served in the United States Army as a Private First Class during World War II.
Life Celebration on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2 to 5 PM at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11 AM in St. Anne's Church, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead, NH. Burial with military honors to follow in Great Hill Cemetery, Chester, NH. Donations to be made to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Inc., 10 Reed St., Haverhill, MA 01832. To send a message of condolence, visit our website www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
View the online memorial for Joseph "Joe" J. Kersulis
Published in Boston Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2019