of Oceanside, CA, formerly of Norwood, MA, passed away on May 21, 2019 at the age of 103. Beloved husband of Myra Goodwin of Oceanside, CA, and husband of the late Lena Michienzie. Devoted father of Barbara A. Spruce and her husband William of Malabar, FL, Joseph A. Michienzie of Norwood, Robert Michienzie and his wife Diane of Dennis, Barbara Blanchard of Seattle, WA, Charles Blanchard of Seattle, WA, Paul Michienzie and his wife Deborah of Foxborough, Lisa Corcoran and her husband Stephen of Norwood, and Joli Goodwin and her husband Kevin of Oceanside, CA. Joseph is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Joseph was a veteran of the United States Navy, who served in the South Pacific during WWII. Burial will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 9 am, at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory may be sent to the Progeria Research Foundation, PO Box 3453, Peabody, MA, 01961-3453. A memorial service and Mass in MA will be scheduled and announced in July 2019.www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COMFAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482 http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-j-michienzie
Published in Boston Herald on May 30, 2019