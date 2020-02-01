Boston Herald Notices
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
8:30 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church
East Boston, MA
Joseph John Boyan Notice
of Reading, formerly of East Boston passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 29, 2020. Beloved husband for over 53 years of Joyce M. (Ricci) Boyan. Devoted father of Joseph Lynde Boyan II, and wife Jennifer of Groveland. Cherished grandfather of Joseph John Boyan II of Groveland. Dear brother-in-law of Joseph Guarnaccia of East Boston. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Joseph's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, East Boston, MA 02128, on Wednesday February 5th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and again Thursday morning at 8:30am before leaving for procession to St.Joseph- St.Lazarus Church, East Boston, for a 10:00am mass celebrating Joseph's life. Services will conclude in the chapel of Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St.Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Joseph was a past coach of East Boston Pop Warner and a longtime coach of East Boston Little League. Joseph was also a Pop Warner football coach in Reading and Senior League Baseball Reading. He was a Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for the Reading Municipal Light Company as a lineman for 32 years. Joseph was also a member of the 714 club. He was also a past player for the OHBA football team leading them to a city championship. For more info or to send an online condolence visit www.ruggieromh.com.

RUGGIERO FAMILY

MEMORIAL HOME

EAST BOSTON 617-569-0990



Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
