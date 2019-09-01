Boston Herald Notices
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
8:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue
Cambridge, MA
Joseph M. Correia Notice
of Billerica, August 28, 2019 at age 68. Devoted husband of Helena Correia (Carvalho). Loving father of Scott Correia, Jefferson Correia and his wife Jennifer, Shawn Correia and his wife Kimberly, Lesley Kehoe and her husband Brian. Cherished grandfather of Kylie, Hannah, Ryland, Gavin, and Lyla Correia and Hailey Kehoe. Beloved brother of Fernando and Elisa Correia, Filomena Jorge and the late Carlos Correia. Also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., in Cambridge on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 8:00 am. Funeral mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, in Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
