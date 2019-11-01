|
of Dorchester passed away on October 28, 2019. Loving brother of Barbara Queally and Debbie Grealish. Beloved son of the late Bridget & Joseph Grealish. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joseph to the . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 1, 2019