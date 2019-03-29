Boston Herald Notices
|
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Joseph M. KARAISKOS

Joseph M. KARAISKOS
In East Boston, formerly of Everett, March 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Madeline (Giovaniello) Karaiskos West and Angelo Karaiskos. Survived by his sister, Anita West of Wakefield and devoted cousins Antoinette "Anna" and Vincent LoConte, three aunts and many other cousins. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. [at Day Sq] EAST BOSTON Saturday morning, March 30, at 11. Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church at 11:30 Relatives and friends invited. Visiting prior to Mass 9 - 11 AM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
