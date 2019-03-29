|
In East Boston, formerly of Everett, March 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Madeline (Giovaniello) Karaiskos West and Angelo Karaiskos. Survived by his sister, Anita West of Wakefield and devoted cousins Antoinette "Anna" and Vincent LoConte, three aunts and many other cousins. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. [at Day Sq] EAST BOSTON Saturday morning, March 30, at 11. Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church at 11:30 Relatives and friends invited. Visiting prior to Mass 9 - 11 AM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations in Joe's memory to would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-m-karaiskos
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 29, 2019