Joseph Macaluso
1931 - 2020
Joseph F. of Somerville October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 42 years to Barbara (Vaccari) Macaluso. Loving father of Joanne Curreri of Gloucester, Joseph Macaluso and his wife Kerri of Somerville, Janet Macaluso and her husband Peter Mullane of Cambridge, James Macaluso and his wife Cheryl of Sugarland, TX. Dear grandfather of Nicholas, Jessica, Justin, Alix, Sean, Jonathan, Jared, James and Victoria. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren. Late Veteran, US Army, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars.

A graveside service will be celebrated for Joseph in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne MA, Tuesday at 1:00. Family only. A memorial for extended love ones will take place at a future date.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
October 10, 2020
Janet Peter and family Howie and I are thinking of you at this time of sorrow Howard and Ellen Winter
Ellen Brogna
Friend
October 9, 2020
To Jimmy and the Macaluso family, please accept our condolences and know your dad is in our prayers. We wish you all well during this difficult time.
Rich and Mary Bradley
Friend
October 9, 2020
Thinking about you at this difficult time. He will be missed.
Kathy Fee
Family
October 8, 2020
To the Macaluso Family, We hope that memories will soften the sadness you feel bringing comfort and peace. Love Gay Cataldo and Family
Gay Cataldo
Friend
October 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Carol and Rich Antonelli
richard antonelli
Friend
October 8, 2020
To the macaluso family, sorry for your loss.
Chris Watson
Coworker
October 8, 2020
Joe and family, Please accept our deepest sympathy. Sending our warmest regards, Karen & Joe
Karen & Joe Brisbois
