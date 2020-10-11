Joseph F. of Somerville October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 42 years to Barbara (Vaccari) Macaluso. Loving father of Joanne Curreri of Gloucester, Joseph Macaluso and his wife Kerri of Somerville, Janet Macaluso and her husband Peter Mullane of Cambridge, James Macaluso and his wife Cheryl of Sugarland, TX. Dear grandfather of Nicholas, Jessica, Justin, Alix, Sean, Jonathan, Jared, James and Victoria. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren. Late Veteran, US Army, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars.A graveside service will be celebrated for Joseph in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne MA, Tuesday at 1:00. Family only. A memorial for extended love ones will take place at a future date.