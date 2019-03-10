|
of Saugus on March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheryl (Mosca). Loving son of Ann (Nolan) and the late George McGrath. Devoted father of Nikki McGrath and her mother Lois McGrath of Revere, Kaitlyn Mahoney and boyfriend T.J. Castiello of Revere, Eddie Mahoney and girlfriend Marilin Berroa of Saugus, Makayla McGrath of Saugus, and Dougie McGrath Jr. of Saugus. Cherished grandfather Jayden, Akovi, Amari. Dear brother of Ann Cheney of Winthrop, Pattie McGrath of Winthrop, Mary Hogan and her husband Dave of Winthrop, and the late George McGrath and his surviving wife Jane of Winthrop. Caring son in law of Carol Mosca and her late husband Frank. Brother in law of Frank Mosca and his wife Maria, and Michelle Napolitano and her husband Nicholas. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/doug-joseph-mcgrath
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 10, 2019