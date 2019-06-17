Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity Church
1 Kent Street
Scituate, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Doyle

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph P. Doyle Notice
age 78, of Scituate, passed away on June 11, 2019. Devoted and loving husband of nearly 50 years to the late Helen (Burns) Doyle, and son of the late William and Christine Doyle. Cherished father to Joseph W. Doyle and his wife Vanessa of Queensland, Australia, John R. Doyle and his wife Sue of Greenville, SC, and Thomas M. Doyle of Scituate, MA. Beloved grandfather to Jessica, Jackie, Andrew and Aidan. Treasured brother to Vin Doyle and his wife Joan of Scituate, MA, Jimmy Doyle and his wife Maureen of Falmouth, MA, Christine (Doyle) Roche and her late husband George of Falmouth, MA, Barbara (Doyle) Francis and her husband Leo of Plymouth, MA, and brother-in-law to George (Sam) Burns of West Roxbury. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate and blessed enough to have known him. He was a dedicated teamster of 30 years.

A visitation will take place on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 4-8pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral mass will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10am from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Columban Fathers https://columban.org.Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Joseph P. DOYLE
Published in Boston Herald on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now