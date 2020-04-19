|
In Brookline on April 14, 2020. Loving husband of June M. (McNamara) Lawlor. Loving father of Joseph P. Lawlor, III of Foxboro, Jaime Guilfoy and husband Ryan of Walpole, Michelle Lawlor of Nahant and his " third daughter" Stacie Sullivan and husband Brendan of Roslindale. Adored papa of Hailey, Kennedy, Chase and Cora. Devoted son of the late Joseph P. and Theresa P. (Murphy) Lawlor. Dear brother of Margaret Connor of Brookline, Carol Taggert of Norwood, Theresa Calvert of Sandwich, Judy Bigelow and Elizabeth Amendola both of Walpole, Robert Lawlor of So. Boston and Deborah Cedrone of Norwood. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Retired Mechanic Brookline Highway Dept.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), guidelines put in place by Gov. Charles Baker and the Archdiocese of Boston Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donation in memory of Joe may be made to St. Mary's Building Fund, 5 Linden Pl., Brookline, MA. 02445. For online guestbook www.bellodeafh.com
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2020