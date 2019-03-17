|
|
(Ret. BPD) of South Boston March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Flaherty) McLaughlin. Devoted father of Joseph and his wife Deborah of Dartmouth. Loving grandfather of Rachel Andrews and Joseph P. McLaughlin. Brother of the late Mary Visnaskas, Richard, Daniel, William and Robert McLaughlin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON Monday March 18th from 2-5pm. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church 331 Old Colony Ave. South Boston on Tuesday March 19th at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Mr. McLaughlin was a member of the Boston Police Dept for 37 years, Knights of Columbus #78 South Boston, South Boston Neighborhood Club, Castle Island Association and he loved candlepin bowling and dancing with his wife Evelyn. Army Veteran Korea http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-p-mclaughlin
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019