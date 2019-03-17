Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
331 Old Colony Ave
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. McLaughlin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph P. McLaughlin Notice
(Ret. BPD) of South Boston March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Flaherty) McLaughlin. Devoted father of Joseph and his wife Deborah of Dartmouth. Loving grandfather of Rachel Andrews and Joseph P. McLaughlin. Brother of the late Mary Visnaskas, Richard, Daniel, William and Robert McLaughlin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON Monday March 18th from 2-5pm. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church 331 Old Colony Ave. South Boston on Tuesday March 19th at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Mr. McLaughlin was a member of the Boston Police Dept for 37 years, Knights of Columbus #78 South Boston, South Boston Neighborhood Club, Castle Island Association and he loved candlepin bowling and dancing with his wife Evelyn. Army Veteran Korea http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-p-mclaughlin
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now