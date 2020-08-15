1/1
Joseph P. "Joe" Venuti
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Stoneham, August 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Diane L. (Olivieri) Venuti. Devoted father of Joseph W. Venuti and his wife Kayla of AZ, Deena Lam and her husband Long of Medford. Dear brother of Frances M. Sena of Saugus. Also lovingly survived by 3 grandchildren, Chance Lam, Stella and Zoey Venuti. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, at 12:00 Noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Please arrive 10 minutes early and wait patiently in the parking lot adjacent to the Chapel. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when greeting the family. Retired aircraft engine inspector at General Electric in Lynn. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or on-line at www.cancer.org.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home, Chelsea.



View the online memorial for Joseph "Joe" P. VENUTI

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 14, 2020
Hey Joe Will never forget all the fun we had on Lewis Street. What a great place to grow up. Everyone was very close to each other. Just sitting on my front stairs having a cigarette with you was something I looked forward to. Great memories and I will think of you often. Hit that home run Left handed or right handed Always. Rest in peace friend. Al (Book) and Marylou Iannuzzi
Al Iannuzzi
August 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss,always enjoyed Joe at the family gatherings.May the Lord hold you close during this hard time.
MaryAnn Nardone
Friend
August 13, 2020
Good by my old friend l will never forget growing up on Lewis stretch with you Rest In Peace.
John an bridget Iannuzzi
Friend
August 13, 2020
I fondly remember Joe from the Kernwood restaurant as well as at the lake in Wakefield where he walked daily Be it baseball or local politics, Joe would inform and regale you with his quick wit and dynamic personality.
He made this world a better place
My sincerest condolences to the Venuti family
raymond donnelly
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved