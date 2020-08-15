of Stoneham, August 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Diane L. (Olivieri) Venuti. Devoted father of Joseph W. Venuti and his wife Kayla of AZ, Deena Lam and her husband Long of Medford. Dear brother of Frances M. Sena of Saugus. Also lovingly survived by 3 grandchildren, Chance Lam, Stella and Zoey Venuti. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, at 12:00 Noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Please arrive 10 minutes early and wait patiently in the parking lot adjacent to the Chapel. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when greeting the family. Retired aircraft engine inspector at General Electric in Lynn. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or on-line at www.cancer.org
.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home, Chelsea. View the online memorial for Joseph "Joe" P. VENUTI