age 81 formerly of East Boston, MA, Ft. Myers, and Cape Coral, FL. Passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in East Boston, MA on February 20, 1939. Joseph was the devoted husband of Camille Interbartolo (Scarpa) of 60 years. The beloved son of the late Joseph Interbartolo and Rose (Gordon), predeceased by son Joseph Ross, Jr. He was the cherished father of Francine (Interbartolo) McCartin and her husband Patrick McCartin of Cape Coral, FL. Nadine (Interbartolo) Harriott and her husband Jarrod Harriott of Cape Coral, FL. and Michael Interbartolo of Cape Coral, FL. Joseph was the dear brother of Rose (Interbartolo) Aldo and her husband Donald Aldo of Malden, MA, and the late Richard Interbartolo of East Boston, MA. Loved by his brother in law Frank Scarpa, Jr. and his wife Jeannie (Belcher) Scarpa of Winthrop, MA. He was the cherished grandfather of Joshua and Kaleb Harriott and Celina and Nicholas Interbartolo of Cape Coral, FL. in addition, by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Joseph attended East Boston High School in 1953 and graduated in 1957. Shortly after, he attended Brian and Stratton College for 2 years and Bentley College for 2 years. Then graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor's Degree in Bookkeeping & Accounting. Straight out of college, Joseph enlisted in the United States Air Force 101st Airborne Division. He served on active duty in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis. Joseph was an active member of First Assembly of God Cornerstone Church for over 30 years. Joseph was the Founder, Broker, and President of the award winning real estate company Century 21 Birchwood Realty of Cape Coral / Ft. Myers, FL. for over 40 years. Known as "Joe or Jr. Bartolo" to his many friends from East Boston. Joe was a diehard Red Sox fan who was rewarded with their recent World Series titles. Being from New England, he also followed and cheered for the New England Patriots. Joe was the nephew of the late World Champion Boxer Sal Bartolo and the son in law of the late World Champion Wrestler, Frank Scarpa, Sr. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please send remembrances to Fullermetz.com
. Please send offerings to in memory of Joseph to First Assembly Cornerstone Men's Ministry and the Wounded Warriors
Project. For more info please visit www.ruggieromh.com
. Ruggiero Family Memorial Home is assisting the Interbartolo family with arrangements. View the online memorial for Joseph Ross Interbartolo