Joseph V. Incatasciato
of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, June 19. Beloved husband of Karyn C. (Vacheresse) Incatasciato. Devoted father of Laura Incatasciato of Cranston, RI., Nancy Miller and her husband Erik of Tewksbury and Joseph M. Incatasciato and his wife Lisa M. of San Jose, CA. Adored grandfather of Mackenzie Miller of Tewksbury. Dear brother of the late Mario "Mickey" Incatasciato. Loving cousin of Constance Montgomery of Stoneham. Funeral Service and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Winchester Hospital Breast Care Center 200 Unicorn Park Dr. Woburn, MA. 01801. Late U.S. Army Veteran, serving from 1961-63. Member of the Stoneham American Legion Post #115 and the American Racing Pigeon Union. Funeral arrangements are from the Dello Russo Funeral Home 306 Main St. MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net.

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
