Joseph Valle
VALLE, Joseph R. of Yarmouth, MA, on December 4, 2020. Resilient father of Joann Valle of Yarmouth, MA and Joseph S. Valle of Weymouth, MA. Beloved husband of Eileen Lynott-Valle of Yarmouth, MA. and her children: Mark Lynott of Marshfield, MA, Paul, Melissa and their son Micheal Lynott of Quincy, MA, Denise, Martin their sons Eoin and Sean McArdle of Yarmouth, MA, and Kieran and his daughter Ellianna Lynott of Marshfield, MA.

Joseph was born in Boston in 1936, and proudly lived in his hometown of South Boston, which he fondly referred to as the 33rd county of Ireland. He was a high school football star at South Boston High and later played with South Boston Chippews, a semi-pro football team. He attended UMass Boston, earning a BFA in social work, in 1989. He was active in politics throughout his life and ran for the Boston Public Committee. After he retired from the MWRA, he enjoyed living in Cape Cod and spending winters at his condo in Naples, FL., where he played golf, gardened, and loved dancing. He and his wife traveled the world and he loved especially visiting Ireland.

His Memorial service will be held on December 7, 2020 10:00 at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 5 Barbara St. South Yarmouth. Friends and family are welcomed to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McCarthy Care Center 73 Service Rd, East Sandwich, MA 02537.



Published in Boston Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
