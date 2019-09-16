Boston Herald Notices
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Joseph W. Casilli


1961 - 2019
Joseph W. Casilli Notice
Of Roslindale passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born October 24, 1961 the son of the late Lawrence J. and Mary E. (Conley) Casilli. Loving partner of Stephanie Curtis of West Roxbury. Devoted father of Brendan Shaughnessy of St. Petersburg, FL. Caring brother of Lawrence Casilli of Dorchester and Eileen Casilli of Weymouth. Cherished uncle of Nicole and Melissa and great-uncle of Jerry, Angel, Dante and Angel Jr. Also survived by many longtime friends in Roslindale. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services for Joseph will conclude with a prayer service. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to a cancer charity or hospice of your choice. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com.

William J. Gormley Funeral Service

617-323-8600



Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
