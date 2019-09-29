|
|
"Uncle Joe", 90 years of age, of Charlestown, September 27, 2019. Loving son of the late William & Sadie Hicks. Beloved brother of Janice Lundy Nardone, Cheryl Ducette, & the late Ruth McKillop. Blood relative of the late John V. Ward, Francis X. Ward, James J. Ward, Marie Ward Giannetto, Margaret Doe, & Helen McComiskey. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, & cousins. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Joe's Funeral on Wednesday at 10AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 11AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours on Tuesday 4-7PM in the funeral home. Late U.S. Marine Corps Vet. of Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Joe's name to the St. Francis De Sales Church Building Fund, 303 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions, & online condolence, www.carrfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Joseph W., HICKS
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 29, 2019