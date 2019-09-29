Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
303 Bunker Hill St
Charlestown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Hicks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Hicks Notice
"Uncle Joe", 90 years of age, of Charlestown, September 27, 2019. Loving son of the late William & Sadie Hicks. Beloved brother of Janice Lundy Nardone, Cheryl Ducette, & the late Ruth McKillop. Blood relative of the late John V. Ward, Francis X. Ward, James J. Ward, Marie Ward Giannetto, Margaret Doe, & Helen McComiskey. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, & cousins. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Joe's Funeral on Wednesday at 10AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 11AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours on Tuesday 4-7PM in the funeral home. Late U.S. Marine Corps Vet. of Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Joe's name to the St. Francis De Sales Church Building Fund, 303 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions, & online condolence, www.carrfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Joseph W., HICKS
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Service
Download Now