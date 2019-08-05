|
of Winthrop passed away on August 3, 2019. Born in Boston on August 18, 1941 to the late Anthony and Jennie Cammarata (Atria). Wife of the late John F. Ferullo. Devoted mother of Cheryl Pasinato of Methuen, John J. Ferullo of Winthrop, and Renee Pustizzi of Reading. Cherished grandmother of Deanna Lemelin and her husband Joseph, Marissa Pasinato, Liana Ferullo, Marc Ferullo, Matthew Pustizzi, Julia Pustizzi, and Erika Pustizzi. Dear sister of Francis Milano and her husband Anthony of Medford, and the late Joseph Cammarata and his surviving wife Josephine, Frank Cammarata and his surviving wife Madeline, and John Cammarata and his surviving wife Sandra. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:30am followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Winthrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New England Donor Services, 60 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 5, 2019