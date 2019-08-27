|
|
of Everett, passed away after a short illness on August 22, 2019 at age 101. The daughter of the late Paulo and Julia (Monetti) Cioffi of Everett, she was the wife of the late Attorney Alfred Paul Farese, Sr. Jean is survived by her loving son, Attorney Alfred Paul Farese, Jr. and his wife Elaine of Lynnfield, and his children Attorney Jeana Farese Fama and her husband Attorney Leo S. Fama, II of Lynnfield, Attorney Paula Farese Carroll and her husband Jeffrey of Lynnfield, and Attorney Alfred Paul Farese, III and his wife Elizabeth of Middleton, her daughter Adele Chambers and her husband Richard of Lynnfield, and her children Judee Chambers Walsh of Lynnfield, Attorney Richard C. Chambers, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Peabody, and Dr. Jean Marie Tabit and her husband the Honorable Salim R. Tabit of Andover. Sister of Carmella Capuano, Helen DeSimone, Albert Cioffi and the late Gloria Cioffi, Paul Cioffi, Carl Cioffi, Mary DiGiacomo, Angelo Cioffi, Alfonso Cioffi. She leaves 13 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Jean passed away peacefully at the Kaplan House in Danvers holding the hands of her three granddaughters after being surrounded by family who loved her. She took great pleasure in attending family gatherings, sporting events and birthdays, especially enjoying the company of her great grandchildren who adored her. In her younger days, Jean was an avid ballroom dancer and most recently loved her frequent visits to local casinos and Wendy's senior free drinks. She completed her bucket list by attending Encore Casino a few weeks before passing and crocheting blankets which are cherished by her family. A heartfelt thank you to all who loved and cared for Jean during her last months and to Elaine, Jeana, Paula, Jean Marie, Lisa, Carmella and Grace for their care at the end of her extraordinary life.
Visitation will be held at Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, Everett on Thursday, August 29 from 5 to 8:00 pm with a Catholic Prayer Service. Complimentary valet parking will be available during the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to , in Memphis, Tennessee ().
View the online memorial for Josephine Jean Farese (Cioffi)
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 27, 2019